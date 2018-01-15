Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CBS) – A bizarre car crash in Southern California has a lot of people scratching their heads.

The chaos was caught on camera. The video shows the car launching off a divider, going airborne and plowing through the second story of a dentist office.

Seconds later a bus drives by narrowly missing the flying car.

The crash happened early Sunday morning in Santa Ana. Two people were inside the car at the time. They both only suffered minor injuries.

“When he hit, the fire started, the driver got out and he hung from the bottom of the vehicle,” said witness Daniel Sanchez.

Specialized equipment was used to pull the car out of the building.

The driver admitted to using drugs before the crash

