Credit: Nicole Sorchinski

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – An 8-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero after he jumped into action when his mom started having a seizure.

“Mommy it’s okay stay with me I’m here your baby is here, and called 911 and told them,” said young Jace, comforting his mother, who started having medical issues while driving in the car on Monday in Jackson.

Jace’s mother, Nicole, share the emotional experience on Facebook.

“Everybody knows the extreme medical issues I’ve been struggling with and today my son, who always has been but now will forever be my hero, asked for McDonald’s and as I was driving there, I felt a heart wrench in my stomach and knew an Ora was coming, which is the feeling I get before I have a seizure,” said Nicole in the post. “I immediately pulled over unable to breathe, blurred vision and numbness in my neck.”

Nicole says Jace then jumped into the front seat and called 911 as she lost consciousness.

“Please come help my mommy isn’t breathing,” Jace reportedly told emergency responders.

“[He] told them the exact location where we were, what color and type of car we were in, and felt for a pulse and told them I had none,” said Nicole.

And within seconds Jackson police and emergency responders were there to render aid.

Nicole–who authorities were able to revive–says she can’t thank her son and the first responders enough.

“The first responders were yelling and screaming, “YOUR SON SAVED YOUR LIFE AND IS YOUR HERO.’ I am so speechless and cannot stop crying on how amazing my 8-year-old is and how amazing Jackson’s first responders were,” Nicole writes.

Good work Jace!