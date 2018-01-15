By Brandon Longo
Filed Under:Local TV
Credit: Nicole Sorchinski

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – An 8-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero after he jumped into action when his mom started having a seizure.

“Mommy it’s okay stay with me I’m here your baby is here, and called 911 and told them,” said young Jace, comforting his mother, who started having medical issues while driving in the car on Monday in Jackson.

Jace’s mother, Nicole, share the emotional experience on Facebook.

26938168 167169727134429 1926024156 o Mommy It’s Okay Stay With Me: NJ Boy Hailed As Hero For Saving Mother Having Seizure

Credit: Nicole Sorchinski

“Everybody knows the extreme medical issues I’ve been struggling with and today my son, who always has been but now will forever be my hero, asked for McDonald’s and as I was driving there, I felt a heart wrench in my stomach and knew an Ora was coming, which is the feeling I get before I have a seizure,” said Nicole in the post. “I immediately pulled over unable to breathe, blurred vision and numbness in my neck.”

Nicole says Jace then jumped into the front seat and called 911 as she lost consciousness.

“Please come help my mommy isn’t breathing,” Jace reportedly told emergency responders.

26972607 167169720467763 1646452549 o Mommy It’s Okay Stay With Me: NJ Boy Hailed As Hero For Saving Mother Having Seizure

Credit: Nicole Sorchinski

“[He] told them the exact location where we were, what color and type of car we were in, and felt for a pulse and told them I had none,” said Nicole.

And within seconds Jackson police and emergency responders were there to render aid.

Nicole–who authorities were able to revive–says she can’t thank her son and the first responders enough.

“The first responders were yelling and screaming, “YOUR SON SAVED YOUR LIFE AND IS YOUR HERO.’ I am so speechless and cannot stop crying on how amazing my 8-year-old is and how amazing Jackson’s first responders were,” Nicole writes.

Good work Jace!

26972580 167169710467764 1605248558 o Mommy It’s Okay Stay With Me: NJ Boy Hailed As Hero For Saving Mother Having Seizure

Credit: Nicole Sorchinski

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch