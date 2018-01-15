AUSTRALIA (CBS) – It appears the so-called “baby brain” is real.
Mothers have been joking about it for years – that pregnancy messes with your brain.
Flu Kills 6 People Total In Pennsylvania As Number Of Cases Rise In State
Researchers in Australia tested 1,200 women on memory and executive function.
They found forgetfulness and other cognitive deficiencies during pregnancy are measurable.
Taco Bell To Roll Out $1 Nacho Fries
“Pregnant women performed worse on tests of memory than those who were not pregnant,” said Associate Professor Linda Byrne.
You can read more about the study in the Medical Journal of Australia.