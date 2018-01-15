Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

AUSTRALIA (CBS) – It appears the so-called “baby brain” is real.

Mothers have been joking about it for years – that pregnancy messes with your brain.

Researchers in Australia tested 1,200 women on memory and executive function.

They found forgetfulness and other cognitive deficiencies during pregnancy are measurable.

“Pregnant women performed worse on tests of memory than those who were not pregnant,” said Associate Professor Linda Byrne.

You can read more about the study in the Medical Journal of Australia.

