PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — From getting a job to finding a home, a criminal conviction can affect a person long after the time is served. But there are second chances to be had. Pennsylvania officials talked up their program Monday inside a packed rec center in West Philadelphia.
Maurice has been out of prison since 2010. He says he’s a changed man.
“I do a lot of things in the community now,” he said, “I’m the block captain on my block, and I’m friends with the police now. I never did that when I was younger. But now, I talk to them. We shake hands.”
He wants to help others down the right path. But he also needs a second chance at rebuilding his own life. So Maurice was at the Shepard Rec Center at 57th and Haverford to hear how to apply to clear his criminal record.
“It’s like you’re getting doubly punished,” said Lt. Governor Mike Stack. “We’ve all got to be aware of that.”
Stack’s Pathways to Pardons program guides them through the process of applying for clemency and record expungement.
State Rep Morgan Cephas says it’s in the best interest of society to give returning citizens an opportunity to succeed.
“What better way to help young men and women who have come from being incarcerated to achieve an equity,” she said.