(credit: Philadelphia Police Department)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Sixteen-year-old Aniyah Hamilton was last seen Friday, December 29th on the 1400 block of North Franklin Street.
Hamilton is described as being five feet six inches tall with a medium build, brown eyes, medium complexion, and straight black hair.
She was last seen wearing a uniform with tan pants, a white polo shirt, and a tan coat with white faux fur around the collar.
Police say Hamilton attends school at Camelot Therapeutic Day School, suffers from ADHD and depression, and hasn’t taken her medication.
Anyone with information is asked to contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3242 or call 911.