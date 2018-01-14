PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles playoff victory over the Falcons is also a win for the Philadelphia Phillies after a friendly wager with their rival Atlanta Braves.
One day ahead of the Eagles NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Falcons, the Phillies reached out to the Braves organization about possibly making a bet.
The Braves happily accepted and even offered the delicious terms of the wager.
The Phillies agreed to the bet, and then left their fate in the hands of the team across the street. One day later, the Eagles were celebrating a shot at the NFC Championship and the Phillies were ready for a meal from down south. And just to be safe, the Phillies made sure the Braves knew exactly where to send it.
The Phillies may have to wait a day, however….Chick-Fil-A restaurants are closed on Sunday.