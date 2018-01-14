PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating the death of a four-month-old boy inside of a West Allegheny home Sunday.
The incident took place about 2 p.m. inside of a home along the 3100 block of Berkley Drive near Fox Street.
Officials say the infant’s mother found the child unresponsive in the living room of the home.
According to medical personal, the infant was pronounced dead enroute to Temple University Hospital.
Officials have not released the identities of the child or the mother.
No arrests have been made.