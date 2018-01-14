WILLINGBORO, NJ (CBS) — A deadly two-car crash in Burlington County ended with a car at the bottom of a lake.
Officials say the crash took place along Route 130, in the Willingboro section of Burlington County, Saturday night.
One of the two vehicles involved in the crash would end up in a nearby lake.
There is no word on how long the car was submerged.
There is also no word yet on how many people were inside at the time.
We are told that this accident was fatal, though no further information was provided.
Authorities say the cause of the crash is under investigation.