WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory: Poconos, Lehigh Lalley | Radar | Latest Forecast |
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Local TV

WILLINGBORO, NJ (CBS) — A deadly two-car crash in Burlington County ended with a car at the bottom of a lake.

Officials say the crash took place along Route 130, in the Willingboro section of Burlington County, Saturday night.

One of the two vehicles involved in the crash would end up in a nearby lake.

There is no word on how long the car was submerged.

There is also no word yet on how many people were inside at the time.

We are told that this accident was fatal, though no further information was provided.

Authorities say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch