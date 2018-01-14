PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Jumanji sequel held onto the top spot.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle made it two weekends in a row on top of the heap by earning an estimated $27 million for a second straight first-place finish.
The holdover docudrama, The Post, with Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, was the runner-up with $19 million.
In third place was the debuting Liam Neeson thriller, The Commuter, which took in $13 million.
Two other new attractions placed in the top ten:
The British family comedy, Paddington 2, earned $11 million, good for seventh place.
And the Taraji P. Henson thriller, Proud Mary, finished eighth with $10 million.
Overall, industry-wide totals were slightly lower than those of last weekend, but essentially the equivalent of those of the counterpart weekend a year ago.