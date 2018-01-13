PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a shooting leaves one man injured near Temple University’s campus.
Officials say the shooting took place just after 9 p.m. Saturday along North Chadwick Street near West Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia.
Temple University tweeted just before 9:30 p.m. to alert student to avoid the area: “TU Alert: Shooting reported at 1700 block of Susquehanna Avenue. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding.”
Police say a 25-year-old man was shot once in the left leg.
The victim was transported to Temple University hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Police say they are investigating the scene and no arrests have been made.