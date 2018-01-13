DOVER, DE (CBS) — Authorities say an off-duty police officer was driving under the influence when he struck another vehicle, fled the scene and then passed out behind the wheel of the car with his young child in the backseat.
Police say there was a crash Thursday in the parking lot of McGlynn’s in 800 North DuPont Highway, when a driver involved took off. Witnesses provided investigators with a registration number that identified the vehicle’s owner as 26-year-old Keith Boris, a one-year officer with the Dover Police Department.
Several hours later, Boris was found by another driver passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle at a traffic light at the intersection of Transportation Circle and South Bay Road.
Police say the vehicle began to slowly move forward toward the intersection, but the other driver was able to pull Boris from the vehicle and safely park it until officers arrived.
Authorities say Boris had picked up his daughter from daycare after leaving McGlynn’s and she was inside the vehicle while he was asleep at the wheel.
Police say the child was unharmed and custody was given to the mother.
Boris was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Inattentive Driving. He was placed on administrative leave without pay, pending the investigation.