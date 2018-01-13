WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory: Poconos, Lehigh Lalley | Radar | Latest Forecast |
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Health officials in New Jersey are warning passengers who traveled through Newark Liberty International Airport earlier this month that they may have been exposed to measles.

The New Jersey Department of Health says an international traveler with a confirmed case of the highly contagious disease arrived in Terminal C on Jan. 2, departed for Indianapolis from a domestic terminal, and may have gone to other areas of the airport.

They say anyone at the airport between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 may have been exposed and could develop symptoms as late as Jan. 23.

Anyone with symptoms of measles — including rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes — should contact a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department.

