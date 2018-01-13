PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local rehab hospital is testing equipment that is helping patients improve physical and cognitive ability.
It looks like a chair with parts that move in all directions which let patients work on improving physical strength, mobility and balance, according to Dr. Alberto Esquenazi, Chief Medical Officer at MossRehab.
“This is for patients who have very complex deficits and so they really have difficulty standing for long periods of time,” he said. “So you can do many of these challenges in the sitted position, and what you do as they get better you can get them to stand and do all of the testing and treatment as they stand.”
At the same time, Moss patients take tests and perform mental challenges on an attached video screen to improve cognitive ability.