DELRAN, NJ. (CBS) — Emergency responders say it’s a miracle that a man survived a gas explosion at his home in Burlington County, New Jersey.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the unit block of Cornell Drive in Delran.
Police: NJ Fire Chief Vomited, Urinated In Pants While Driving Back From Party
Officials say a gas leak inside the home caused an explosion. The force of the blast threw the man from the house.
He suffered only minor injuries but there is extensive damage to the home.
PSE&G was on the scene checking the gas line.