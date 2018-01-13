PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you looking for tickets to next week’s NFC Championship game in Philadelphia? Well, you are in luck as the Eagles have just announced that tickets will be going on sale this week!
After defeating the Atlanta Falcons 15-10 in the Divisional round of the playoffs, the Eagles announced that tickets for next week’s game will be available 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 16.
They say that tickets can only be purchased online at http://www.Ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.
According to their site, general ticket prices will run you $170 to $255 and standing room only tickets are listed for $135.
They say that all tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis, and that there is a four ticket limit per household.
The NFC Championship Game will be on at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, January 21 at Lincoln Financial Field.