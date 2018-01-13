WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory: Poconos, Lehigh Lalley | Radar | Latest Forecast |
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Fans from across the Delaware Valley made their way to the Philadelphia Eagles Pro Shop to get a piece of history ahead of the Eagles first playoff game in four years.

“We decided to come in just so we could get some more stuff for the game today,” said Jaclyn Moore.

Shoppers searched for even the littlest fans, purchasing plenty of baby and children’s items. Business was booming inside the Cherry Hill store as the Eagles entered the playoffs Saturday.

“Kind of happy just to be in the playoffs,” said Eagles fan Frank Bardl. “I didn’t really think we’d get this far.”

ALSO READ: Eagles Announce How You Can Score NFC Championship Game Tickets

Ten-year-old Kathryn Rakrwski says she has faith.

“Even though they had two losses, I think they’re gonna bring it in with a win today,” Kathryn said.

A playoff win means big business for bars and restaurants, like Chickie’s and Pete’s.

General Manager Sean McGranaghan said die hard fans had been partying since the doors opened at 11 o’clock Saturday morning.

“Business is great,” he said. “It’s phenomenal. When the Eagles are winning, we do good, when the city does good, it’s a great thing.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch