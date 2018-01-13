CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Fans from across the Delaware Valley made their way to the Philadelphia Eagles Pro Shop to get a piece of history ahead of the Eagles first playoff game in four years.

“We decided to come in just so we could get some more stuff for the game today,” said Jaclyn Moore.

Shoppers searched for even the littlest fans, purchasing plenty of baby and children’s items. Business was booming inside the Cherry Hill store as the Eagles entered the playoffs Saturday.

“Kind of happy just to be in the playoffs,” said Eagles fan Frank Bardl. “I didn’t really think we’d get this far.”

Ten-year-old Kathryn Rakrwski says she has faith.

“Even though they had two losses, I think they’re gonna bring it in with a win today,” Kathryn said.

A playoff win means big business for bars and restaurants, like Chickie’s and Pete’s.

General Manager Sean McGranaghan said die hard fans had been partying since the doors opened at 11 o’clock Saturday morning.

“Business is great,” he said. “It’s phenomenal. When the Eagles are winning, we do good, when the city does good, it’s a great thing.”