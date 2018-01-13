PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 3-month-old girl who was found unresponsive while in bed with her foster mother at a Philadelphia home.
Officials say the baby was sleeping with the woman and her boyfriend when the child was found unresponsive around 6 a.m. Saturday. The infant was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.
The cause of death has not yet been determined.
The names of the child and her foster mother have not been released. It was not known how long the woman had been caring for the child.
