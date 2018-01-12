PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Celebrity chef Nick Elmi reflects on his life as a chef as he announces some improvements to his third restaurant.

Royal Boucherie is now two months old. Chef owner Nick Elmi, also a former Top Chef winner, says that’s the point when a restaurant typically hits its stride.

“That’s when you find out who you are and what you’re doing and whether or not your menu works.”

He held an “official” neighborhood grand opening event this week.

“We’re also starting our late night menu.”

And he says he’s learned a lot with this opening.

“I think my work life balance is getting better.”

Kuznits: “Do you have enough time to juggle three restaurants?”

“And two kids and a wife? No, but I’ll sleep when I’m dead.”

Sleep aside, Chef Elmi says he’s working on his health.

“I stopped drinking and that has given me a tremendous amount of patience.”

He says he likes working in Old City.

“A lot of what people would think of the old-fashioned kind of ‘bro bars’ are kind of fading away, being replaced by nice restaurants — grown-up bars!”

As for their menu…

“A lot of charcuterie, a large raw bar program.”

And he says this third opening has prompted him to slow down a bit.

“As I’m getting older, I understand that it’s healthy for me to spend time with my family and spend time on my health and not just run myself in the ground and work 16 hours a day.”

