DOYLESTOWN, PA (CBS) — A Bucks County jury has found a 57-year-old Quakertown man, accused of assaulting a young boy several years, NOT guilty of all charges, including child rape.
The defense argued the allegations against Kenneth Fenske were concocted for money, with attorney Steven Fairlie telling the jury that testimony from prosecution witnesses was, in his words, “a train wreck.”
At the center of the defense: statements from the victim that the defendant was wearing a fox costume at what is known as a “furry party,” which he took off before the assault, but the maker of Fenske’s fox costume testified the costume was made in 2015, six years after the rape is said to have happened.
But prosecutors from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office say the fox costume is a red herring. The facts, they argued, is the then 8-year-old boy was raped by Fenske in his Quakertown home.
Prosecutor Michele Walsh argued “there is no evidence this was made up.”