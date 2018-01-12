By Vittoria Woodill
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the Philly Home Show and that means it’s time to get inspired to design. It’s also a great opportunity to learn.

The event takes place January 12–15 and 19-21 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

At the Philly Home Show, there’s a whole organization on site dedicated to organization. Their motto is outer order brings inner calm.

Among organization, you can also find other home and design things to incorporate into your life.

