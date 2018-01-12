BREAKING: Arrest Made After Missing UPenn Student Found Dead In California Park
EDGEWATER PARK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Officials have a person of interest in custody in connection with a fatal apartment shooting in Burlington County on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at 4 p.m. inside the Edgewater Manor Apartments on Elm Street in Edgewater Park Township, New Jersey.

Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Edgewater Park Township Police Department are currently investigating the fatal shooting.

But no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.

