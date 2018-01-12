PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four guys have been playing the Eagles fight song together for 22 years, and they are as excited as ever about playing for tailgaters before Saturday’s playoff game.
For many Eagles fans, hearing the song never gets old. Playing it, apparently, doesn’t get old either.
“Especially after every touchdown at Lincoln Financial Field. So it’s been a blast. We’ve had a lot of fun,” said sax player and singer Bobby Mansure.
Mansure is overflowing with optimism ahead of the battle of the birds.
“You gotta believe. You just have to believe because anything in the playoffs can happen. We have a great defense. We have a great offense with great running backs in that offense. And we have the best fans in the National Football League. Let’s just have a blast, man, see what happens,” said Mansure.
When asked how many times they have played “Fly Eagles Fly” together, Mansure asked how many words have you said on the news. Touche.