DELAWARE COUNTY, PA (CBS) — The 17th annual “Hoops from the Heart” basketball clinics are set for Monday at colleges across Delaware County.

The clinics will be held for boys and girls in grades one through eight at Haverford, Neumann, Cabrini, and Widener, and will be run by the men’s and women’s basketball teams at the respective schools.

Haverford women’s head coach Bobbi Morgan started these clinics 17 years ago and talks about what the kids can expect.

“They’ll do games, they’ll do drills, and they’ll basically get a chance to interact with the college athletes and just have a great morning raising money for a great cause,” she said.

That great cause is the Community Action Agency of Delaware County.

“We do ask all the kids that come to bring some canned goods that we donate to the food bank for the Community Action Agency as well,” said Morgan.

Clinics run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday.

