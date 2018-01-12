BRISTOL BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — Bucks County authorities believe a suspect may have fled the country following a deadly hit-and-run in December.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, 35-year-old Ali Hakan Cifter of Levittown struck and killed a bicyclist on Dec. 19 in Bristol Borough.

Authorities say Cifter was racing another vehicle on Route 13 in his 2003 Mercedes Benz AMG when he struck and killed Kevin Williams Sr. near Corson Street. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Cifter drove his damaged car home, concealed it in the garage and told his roommate the damage to the vehicle was caused by hitting a deer.

Authorities say Cifter’s roommate contacted police on Dec. 23 and told them where the Mercedes was. The vehicle was seized and authorities were able to match parts recovered by investigators at the crash scene.

Police say that Cifter, an American citizen originally from Turkey, flew to Serbia from JFK International Airport in New York on Dec. 21.

According to the Bucks County DA’s Office, Cifter contacted Bristol Borough police two days after leaving the U.S., confessing to his involvement in the fatal hit-and-run. Police say Cifter told them that the victim jumped out in front of the car and he left the scene because he was scared.

Cifter allegedly told police that he had been racing another vehicle at speeds exceeding 70 mph, but a witness told authorities the vehicles were going over 90 mph at the time of the crash.

Police say that Cifter also emailed them on Dec. 24 about his involvement in the crash.

Cifter has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, homicide by vehicle, and other related charges.