3pm- The House of Representatives has renewed the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

3:25pm- Comedian Chelsea Handler faces backlash following a homophobic Twitter attack on Sen. Lindsey Graham. 

3:40pm- While interviewing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Fox News host Bret Baier asked whether or not the Senator would support a DACA bill that included money appropriated for increased border security.

4pm- Dr. Anthony Mazzarelli joins the show to discuss Donald Trump’s yearly physical and Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to declare Pennsylvania’s opioid crisis a state disaster. 

 

