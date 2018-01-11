PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a half-century since Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated. Ahead of MLK Day, some young Philadelphia artists are helping to commemorate his life.
Nine sculptures standing over six feet tall depicting Dr. King, created by 50 students and funded by Comcast, will be on display throughout Philadelphia.
“The brilliance of this is it takes Dr. King, it takes his words and it gives them to a group of really talented young people and has them bring it to life in their own way. It’s a way of continuing his legacy but having them grab the torch themselves,” said Bret Perkins, Comcast’s Vice President of External and Government Affairs.
Quotes from Dr. King served as the inspiration for the pieces designed by students from CAPA, Art Reach, Overbrook School for the Blind, Girard College, and Big Brother Big Sisters Independence Region.
“Our lives begin to end when we forget about the things that matter,” said CAPA student Minh Vo. “We really thought about rising up despite oppression, rising up despite of difficulties. So from the bottom of our statues you’ll see thorns, a whole jungle of thorns, and as you go up the vines start to bloom into flowers.”
The sculptures will be on display throughout the city including the African American Museum, Betsy Ross House, City Hall, and Temple University.