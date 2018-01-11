Filed Under:Christmas, Costco, Local TV, Refund

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Costco in California has reportedly issued a refund after a woman returned her Christmas tree in January claiming it was dead, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The return happened on Jan. 4 when the woman stated that her Christmas tree had died.

Rumors of the return have been making the rounds on Facebook thanks to one man’s post.

“I can’t make this stuff up,” said the man waiting in line behind the woman returning the tree. “If I didn’t see it, I wouldn’t believe that someone had so little moral values or lack of conscience.”

According to CBS Los Angeles, the woman received a fun refund for her purchase

