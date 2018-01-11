BREAKING: Police Standoff In Gloucester Township Ends; Man Taken Into Custody
By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s time to go back to the Woodlands for the seventh year.

This morning the Firefly Music Festival announced their lineup for the 2018 edition happening June 14th through the 17th in Dover, DE.

Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, and Arctic Monkeys lead the list of a solid set of artists this time around.

Dancefloor phenoms ODESZA and Martin Garrix join Lil Wayne, Logic, and SZA on the undercard. Portugal. The Man, Foster The People, MGMT, and Vance Joy are also along for the ride in 2018 with Jimmy Eat World, Royal Blood, and Cold War Kids.

ff18 Who Is Headlining Firefly Music Festival 2018?

Tickets go on sale this Friday January 12th at 10:00am . You can find the full lineup above or learn more here.

