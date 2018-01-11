PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After the Eagles’ ugly Christmas night win over the Oakland Raiders, NFL analyst and former Super Bowl winning head coach Tony Dungy tweeted this.
Dungy is confident in Foles and the Eagles and uncharacteristically picked Philly to beat Atlanta two days ahead of the game on Thursday’s 94WIP Morning Show.
“I don’t usually make my predictions before the game,” Dungy said. “I usually try to get people to tune into our shows. But I just feel like Philadelphia has a very good team. They’ve got a lot of advantages here, playing at home. The Falcons had to travel all the way to LA play a game on the west coast, come back, travel again. Philadelphia is rested and they’ve got a good team.”
While Dungy says the Eagles are not a one man team, he does believe Carson Wentz will be the NFL’s best quarterback in the near future.
“I also tweeted out you don’t win 13 games by being a one man team,” Dungry said. “And I love Carson Wentz. I think he’s gonna be the best quarterback in the league in a very short time. He was brilliant this year, but Nick Foles is a good player. The team is very good. This is not a team that was quarterback driven and Wentz was making miraculous plays week in and week out and that’s the only reason they were winning.”
What does Dungy love about Wentz?
“I think he’s got great poise, the moment never overwhelms him, his team has utmost confidence in him, and I think he’s gonna remain grounded,” he said.