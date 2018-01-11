PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Last January, tens of thousand converged on the Ben Franklin Parkway to take part in a historic nationwide demonstration for women’s rights.
This year’s Women’s March on Philadelphia is just a few days away.
Roughly 40,000 people have registered on Facebook to attend the Women’s March on Philadelphia. This year’s theme is “We Persist. We Resist. We Rise.”
“As much as has been going on in the #metoo movement, the ‘time’s up’ movement, it’s just time for us to show up,” said Nikkie Bagsby.
Bagsby works in healthcare by day and is helping to organize the march at night, alongside Deja Alvarez, a transgender woman and activist, and a diverse coalition of others who will bring in musicians, poets, and ordinary women to speak.
“We’re coming out to tell a story and we are a train and we are in motion,” Bagsby said.
The March kicks off January 20th at 10:30 a.m. at Logan Square with a rally at Eakins Oval. Sign up at womensmarchphl.com.