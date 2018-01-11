Filed Under:Local TV, Matt LeTourneau

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Road closures have been announced for the funeral for Philadelphia Fire Lt. Matt LeTourneau for Friday.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, the funeral procession from Center City to Springfield will force some road closures for a time.

They include Vine Street from Logan Circle to the Interstate 676 entrance at Broad Street; eastbound I-676 at the Schuylkill Expressway; southbound I-95 at I-676; and northbound Blue Route from I-95 to Exit 5.

A second viewing will be held Friday morning, followed by a funeral mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

