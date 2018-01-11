BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Two women are accused of drugging a man on New Year’s Eve and robbing him.
Bensalem police say the victim was drinking at a bar in Manayunk on New Year’s Eve when he met the two female suspects.
According to police, the man woke up in a hotel room in Bensalem the next morning and found that his cellphone, wallet, keys and clothes were gone.
The victim told authorities he didn’t have any recollection of what happened between the bar and waking up in the hotel room.
Police say that $7,500 worth of credit card transactions were made from his account on New Year’s Day in Hamilton and Trenton, New Jersey.
Surveillance video shows two African-American women using the victim’s credit cards at one of the locations.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Bensalem Police Department at 215-633-3719.