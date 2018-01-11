PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in locating three persons of interest in the shooting death of a man at a gas station in December.

The victim’s family is making a desperate plea to whoever is responsible.

Thirty-one-year-old Cornelius Gooden was killed in the Dec. 11 shooting at the Sunoco gas station at Broad Street and Lindley Avenue.

Homicide detective Joseph Murray says Gooden was at the station when he and a woman customer began to argue.

Detective Murray says the woman left, but came back shortly after.

“She shows up with two males. There’s a interaction at the front of the store. Security guards asks them to leave. Ten seconds after that, Mr. Gooden is shot multiple times in front of the store,” Murray explained.

Gooden’s sister Hadiyah Dandridge has a simple message for the people who killed her brother.

“Just turn yourself in. It’s a senseless crime. I know you’re scared. You took someone’s life. He was really truly loved, a father of four,” she said.

Police describe the persons of interest as two Hispanic men and one Hispanic woman.

They are seen in a video inside of the gas station mini-mart prior to the shooting.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact Homicide Division at 215-686-3334/3335.