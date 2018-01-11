PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city of Philadelphia has announced a request for information for advanced bike sharing technologies to improve their Indego bike share program.
City of Philadelphia Transportation Program Manager Aaron Ritz says, when it comes to innovative ideas and new technologies, they don’t know what they don’t know.
“We definitely are looking for ways that we can make bikes more accessible, that we can keep things affordable, that we can keep the customer experience better,” he said.
He says they’ve gathered information over the years about how people use Indego bikes.
“There’s a lot of things that you learn as you go in some ways and, not surprisingly, there’s a really heavy use of bikes for people’s commutes,” said Ritz.
But maybe there’s a way to make the experience better? Easier? Or maybe there’s a way to integrate an app? Or a way to do away with bike docks?
“We’re nearing our third birthday coming up this April. We’ve had what I think is a pretty good and successful program to date, but there’s always room for improvement in anything,” Ritz said.
Two quick recommendations:
1) A larger number of (perhaps smaller) docking stations so that the bike points would be more conveniently located.
2) A Springtime “Free Week” that would encourage people to just “give it a try.” Alternatively or additionally there could be a “Short Ride Free Month” where, for a full month in order to “spread the word-of-mouth on it, any ride shorter than a specified short (say 1/2 mile or 1 mile distance, or under `15 minutes) would be free. (A negative aspect of the “short time” rides would be people riding unsafely in order to beat the window.)
I’m a long-time everyday-transit type cyclist who’s been active on and off with the Bicycle Coalition since the 1970s. And yet, I’m a bit embarrassed to admit, I haven’t yet tried the Indy bikes. They look a bit clunky, obviously aren’t as “familiar” to me as my own bike, and when I’m out and about I’m *already* usually on my bike so there’s no feeling of a need to use one. If, however, I was wandering around one day and saw a rack with a big “Free Bike Ride Week! Give It A Try!” sign over one of the racks, AND if I knew that three or four blocks away right near my destination there was going to be a rack for parking, I might well give one a spin!
Hmmm… ok… came up with a #3 here that would cost a bit of money:
3) Electronic communication consoles at each rack that would let you check on the number of spaces free at nearby (or any) racks I might be wanting to park at. This would be particularly important if the size of racks and were decreased in order to accommodate an increase in their numbers and location convenience.
:)
