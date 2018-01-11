BREAKING: Police Standoff In Gloucester Township Ends; Man Taken Into Custody
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

GEORGIA (CBS) – A Georgia middle-schooler is getting the jump on his fellow inventors.

He’s got his name on a U.S. patent, and he’s selling his own product around the world.

Police: Backpack With 10,000 Heroin Packets Found In Middle School Parking Lot 

Nine-year-old Tripp Phillips’ invention is a non-permanent glue, intended to keep your Lego creations together. It dissolves easily in warm water.

He entered it in a school contest and brought home first prize. That’s when Tripp and his father decided to market the stuff.

“When we started, we we’re selling maybe two a day, but then it started getting up to 10 and our minds were blown,” said Tripp. “Now were just running out weekly.”

Mexican Restaurant Serving $60 Taco Topped With Roasted Grasshoppers 

Through Amazon, Etsy and other online sites, Tripp’s “Le Glue” is sold in over 100 countries.

“We had to sit around the table and start making them every night,” said Tripp’s dad.

The family sold about 7,000 units in 2017.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch