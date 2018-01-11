PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first of two viewings scheduled for fallen Philadelphia Fire Lt. Matthew LeTourneau will begin Thursday afternoon.
The viewing will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
A second viewing will be held Friday morning, followed by a funeral mass.
LeTourneau died Saturday while battling a house fire in North Philadelphia.
He was 42 years old.