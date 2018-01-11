BREAKING: Police Standoff In Gloucester Township Ends; Man Taken Into Custody
Filed Under:Talkers

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona woman is facing charges after police say she fired shots at her husband while he sat on the toilet to make him “listen.”

A local TV station reports 69-year-old Linda Jean Fahn recently was arrested following a frantic call from her husband.

Mexican Restaurant Serving $60 Taco Topped With Roasted Grasshoppers

He told Goodyear police Fahn barged in while he was using the restroom and fired two shots above his head.

According to a police report, Fahn told officers, “I shot two bullets at the wall above his head to make him listen to me.”

Police say the shots were fired about seven inches above the man’s head as he was slouched on the toilet.

$5.4 Million In Jewels Stolen From Paris’ Ritz Hotel 

Fahn has been charged with aggravated assault. It was not known if she had an attorney.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch