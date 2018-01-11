PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The federal judge in California that temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) was “absolutely exceeding his suthority,” according to Josh Blackman, a law professor at The South Texas College of Law in Houston.

“He went out of his way to reach these political issues that had nothing to do with the case at hand, I think that reflects a lack of judgment and poor temperament on the bench,” Blackman told The Rich Zeoli Show on 1210AM WPHT.

When asked what he thinks can be done about it since congress has the ability to impeach Judges, Blackman said, “I don’t throw around the ‘I’ word around very lightly, but I think the Supreme Court will issue a stern rebuke to this and send a message to all judges that this sort of behavior is not appropriate.”

When asked what the Trump administrations next step was, Blackman said, “It’s a completely rational and acceptable judgment for the government to say, we are going to drop this policy, it’s illegal, it’s unconstitutional, I’m not going to do this.”