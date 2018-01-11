BREAKING: Police Standoff In Gloucester Township Ends; Man Taken Into Custody
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey man charged in the 2012 killing of his wife, radio host April Kauffman, will make his first court appearance Thursday on murder charges.

Dr. James Kauffman is set to appear around 12:30 p.m. inside an Atlantic City courtroom.

Authorities charged him with murder on Tuesday.

Officials say Dr. Kauffman arranged to have his wife killed after she threatened to expose an illegal prescription drug ring.

The murder happened almost six years ago, inside of their house in Linwood.

