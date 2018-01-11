PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Florida to Maine deep freeze that devastated getaway plans last week was expensive for travelers. But KYW’s Jay Lloyd notes that the cost for getaway seekers can be controlled.

In recent years, hibernation inducing cold snaps, hazardous highways, hurricanes and idled airports have cost travelers a bundle as climate change grips all four seasons. Last week, we saw the impact of a rare winter cyclone. It’s time to reinforce the need to protect the travel budget. Foul weather can be fairly well predicted a week out. but getaway plans are made months ahead. When booking, insure that trip. And look for a policy that covers weather related cancellations plus health care. Regional getaways don’t usually require insurance – trips to the shore, Poconos or bay. Your own health insurance should cover a sudden trip to the local hospital. But even when traveling regionally check out your hotel or resort for punk weather cancellation policies. A dreary, rainy day is not likely to be included. When planning your trip, talk to your insurance broker about a low-cost policy to cover all your bases.