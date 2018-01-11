PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Florida to Maine deep freeze that devastated getaway plans last week was expensive for travelers. But KYW’s Jay Lloyd notes that the cost for getaway seekers can be controlled.

: Rocky Mountain Getaway (Jay Lloyd)

Rocky Mountain Getaway (Jay Lloyd)

In recent years, hibernation inducing cold snaps, hazardous highways, hurricanes and idled airports have cost travelers a bundle as climate change grips all four seasons. Last week, we saw the impact of a rare winter cyclone. It’s time to reinforce the need to protect the travel budget. Foul weather can be fairly well predicted a week out. but getaway plans are made months ahead. When booking, insure that trip. And look for a policy that covers weather related cancellations plus health care. Regional getaways don’t usually require insurance – trips to the shore, Poconos or bay. Your own health insurance should cover a sudden trip to the local hospital. But even when traveling regionally check out your hotel or resort for punk weather cancellation policies. A dreary, rainy day is not likely to be included. When planning your trip, talk to your insurance broker about a low-cost policy to cover all your bases.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch