BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Police have arrested a woman after a backpack filled with heroin was found in the parking lot of a middle school in Bensalem Township.
The backpack was found in the rear parking lot of Cecilia Snyder Middle School on Dec. 20.
Police say it contained 10,000 packets of heroin, with a street value of $100 million.
Investigators arrested 26-year-old Natasha Willis who admitted to accidentally placing the bag outside of her vehicle behind the school.
She was charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and related offenses.