BREAKING: Police Standoff In Gloucester Township Ends; Man Taken Into Custody
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Police have arrested a woman after a backpack filled with heroin was found in the parking lot of a middle school in Bensalem Township.

The backpack was found in the rear parking lot of Cecilia Snyder Middle School on Dec. 20.

10,000 heroin packets at school

Credit: Bensalem Township Police Department

Police say it contained 10,000 packets of heroin, with a street value of $100 million.

Investigators arrested 26-year-old Natasha Willis who admitted to accidentally placing the bag outside of her vehicle behind the school.

Natasha Willis 10,000 heroin packets at school

Natasha Willis (Credit: Bensalem Township Police Department)

She was charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and related offenses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch