By Mike Dougherty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new low-income housing facility in North Philadelphia will be home for 24 families with a parent battling addiction.

KYW’s Mike Dougherty spoke to one mother who says this is the break she needed.

Shannon has had her struggles but she’s fighting to stay clean for her daughters.

“Bouncing around with nowhere to go makes it extremely hard, and that was the main reason why I stayed out there for so long,” said Shannon.

Gaudenzia’s Tioga Family Center isn’t free. Gaudenzia CEO Michael Harle says rent is based on a percentage of a resident’s income.

“It gives them an opportunity to lay down roots and start to rebuild their lives,” said Harle.

Mayor Jim Kenney says it will benefit the whole community.

“People who live in this neighborhood are good people, they just happen to be poor. This kind of help is very much-needed,” said Kenney.

