PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Free wigs are being made available in Center City to cancer patients, thanks to a local foundation.

Tracie Burrell started the Atiya Williamson “Fight Like A Girl” Foundation three years ago when her niece Atiya passed away from cancer.

“I started the foundation from scratch, I didn’t know what I was doing,” said Burrell.

Atiya was a hairstylist, so Tracie turned to Rasi Lai, owner of a West Philadelphia hair store for help. Atiya had been a client of Lai’s for many years and Lai helped by donating hair to make wigs for cancer patients.

“You don’t want people to identify you, ‘you are a cancer patient,'” she said.

Those wigs are on display at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Welcome Center at 914 Chestnut Street, and are available for free to cancer patients.

“Insurance covers maybe 20 percent of the cost and some wigs cost $1000,” said Burrell.

Burrell says it gives her joy to donate the wigs.

“It’s helping me dealing with the loss of my niece as well. She lives in my heart because I see these wigs are here and I’m making someone else happy,” she said.