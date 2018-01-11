BREAKING: Man Found Dead Following Police Standoff In Gloucester Township
By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under:Hadas Kuznits, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Free wigs are being made available in Center City to cancer patients, thanks to a local foundation.

Tracie Burrell started the Atiya Williamson “Fight Like A Girl” Foundation three years ago when her niece Atiya passed away from cancer.

“I started the foundation from scratch, I didn’t know what I was doing,” said Burrell.

img 8620 Local Organization Donating Wigs To Cancer Patients

Rasy Lai, owner of Nick’s Discount at 47th and Baltimore Ave. (credit: Hadas Kuznits)

Atiya was a hairstylist, so Tracie turned to Rasi Lai, owner of a West Philadelphia hair store for help. Atiya had been a client of Lai’s for many years and Lai helped by donating hair to make wigs for cancer patients.

“You don’t want people to identify you, ‘you are a cancer patient,'” she said.

Those wigs are on display at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Welcome Center at 914 Chestnut Street, and are available for free to cancer patients.

“Insurance covers maybe 20 percent of the cost and some wigs cost $1000,” said Burrell.

Burrell says it gives her joy to donate the wigs.

“It’s helping me dealing with the loss of my niece as well. She lives in my heart because I see these wigs are here and I’m making someone else happy,” she said.

