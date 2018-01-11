PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former underwear model, wanted as part of human-trafficking ring, has been arrested.
The investigation started when a woman burst into tears to an Uber driver in King of Prussia, saying she was being a victim of human trafficking.
The driver flagged down a State Police trooper and a grand jury investigation led to charges against three people, 29-year-old Kashamba John and 27-year-old Arianna Somerville. They were both arrested in November. Tyler Bachtel was arrested last month.
According to the grand jury presentment, Bachtel, who once modeled for Calvin Klein and Abercrombie and Fitch, recruited the woman in a nightclub in Los Angeles, telling her she could make $12,000 a week as an escort on the East Coast without having sex with clients.
But the woman told investigators that John and Somerville took her ID, her money, and forced her to work from 8 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., and had sex with as many as 20 to 30 men a day.
Bachtel was arrested in California and brought to Pennsylvania. He is free on $100,000 cash bail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for later this month.