PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A highly recruited Philadelphia High School football player, now charged with robbing a Wawa convenience store at which his brother worked, has made a court appearance. So did his brother, now a co-defendant.

But the case was postponed, because a third defendant waived his preliminary hearing.

Eighteen-year-old Isheem Young, formerly a Penn State recruit, used his halfback skills on display at Imhotep Charter, by faking right and running left out of the Criminal Justice Center, avoiding reporters in pursuit.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gehrke says when a gunman entered a South Philadelphia Wawa last July, he confronted two employees, including Young’s brother, 21-year-old Quasir Wingate, the Assitant Manager at that store.

The prosecutor contends Young only pointed the weapon at the other worker, yelling “where’s the money?!”

Defense lawyer Richard Klineburger viewed surveillance video.

“There was a mask and a hoodie. You cannot see the face of the individual,” Klineburger said.

Wingate opened the safe and handed the gunman $13,600.

Prosecutors contend Young was “coerced” to do the robbery by his older brother.

“My client is not saying that his brother did it. My client is not saying anything other than ‘I’m working, and I got robbed,'” said attorney William Ciangalini, who represents Wingate.

After police caught up with the alleged getaway driver four months later, Wingate’s status changed from a witness to defendant after he and his brother were arrested the following day.

Klineburger says Young, who is a senior, is “furthering his studies, and continues to work out.”

Young had 30 football scholarship offers, including Penn State. He didn’t know which or how many had been withdrawn.

There may be negotiations between defense lawyers and the DA’s office before the next court date, later this month.