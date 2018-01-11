BREAKING: Police Standoff In Gloucester Township Ends; Man Taken Into Custody
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the playoffs for the first time in four years. And the city is on fire.

The team released this pump up video on Thursday morning, two days before their divisional playoff game against the Falcons.

In the video, a mic’d up player says, “Last time I checked, we the top dog around here.”

The Eagles are the first No. 1 seed to ever start the playoffs as an underdog. The Falcons are three-point road favorites on Saturday and that has given the Eagles and the city of Philadelphia a chip on their shoulders.

