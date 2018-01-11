PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles may play the Jaguars in London during the 2018 regular season.
The other two games scheduled for London in 2018 are Seahawks vs. Raiders and Chargers vs. Titans.
“For the fans of the teams that have supported us through thick and thin and haven’t seen the Eagles or the Titans or the Texans or the Packers,” NFL UK managing director Alistair Kirkwood told ESPN in October.
The full 2018 schedule will be released in April. As for now, the Eagles are focused on their home playoff game this Saturday against the Falcons.