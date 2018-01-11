PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eleven-term congressman Bob Brady usually runs in the Democratic primary unopposed, but this year he is swamped with competition.

Five people have announced that they’ll challenge Brady, and there may be more.

Congressman Brady seems unconcerned.

“I’m confident. Everybody has the right to run,” he said.

But it’s unusual for him to be fending off so many challengers. So far, they include the recently-resigned deputy mayor for public engagement Nina Ahmad, aspiring politician Lindy Li, health care worker Casey McLeod, and disgraced former traffic court judge Willie Singletary.

Radio personality Michele Lawrence plans to announce on Monday, and the mayor’s labor Liaison, Rich Lazer, says he’s considering it.

“It seems like it’s going to be a tough race, looking at it now, for the congressman,” said Lazer.

Brady’s vulnerability is linked to a federal investigation of his 2012 race in which a challenger dropped out, then received a payment from Brady’s campaign.

His consultants were indicted, one plead guilty. But political expert Neil Oxman says the crowded field could work in his favor.

“He can very well be renominated with a plurality of the votes,” Oxman said.

The primary is in May.