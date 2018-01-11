PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a secret to keeping the line moving at this busy lunch spot in New York: Cash is off limits.

“With every cash transaction, the payment process was slowing down significantly,” Michael Kaplan, owner of Two Forks, said.

It’s debit or credit card only and most customers seem to be embracing the switch.

“I never have cash on me; I always have my card on me, so for me, it’s pretty much easier,” Alex Yanoff said.

From coffee shops to larger restaurant chains, more businesses are banning bills. Proponents say eliminating cash isn’t just faster, it also reduces the risk of robberies.

But those against it say prohibiting cash discriminates against people without cards, who may be low-income. Some are even pushing to stop businesses from banning cash.

A Chicago lawmaker is pushing the City Council to make it illegal. It already is in Massachusetts.

“Not everybody has plastic,” Chicago Alderman Edward Burke said.

A recent survey found only 11 percent of Americans chose cash as their preferred form of payment.

“I think it’s sort of a way of the future. I don’t use cash; it actually seems strange to use cash,” Bill Hunscher said.

Credit card companies seem to like cashless business concept. Visa has offered thousands of dollars to small businesses to only take cards.