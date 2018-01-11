BERLIN, N.J. (CBS) – Flames destroyed a popular South Jersey diner overnight.
The fire broke out late Wednesday night at the Country Town Diner on White Horse Pike in Berlin. Those who live in the area may know the diner as the old White Horse Diner.
The new owner said he just bought the place a few months ago.
“We’re struggling, there’s a lot of changes in the diner. It’s our bread and butter,” said owner Thomas Giannisis. “It’s hard to get a job too, it’s hard to get a job in this business. I don’t know where to go from here, to be honest. My mother is disabled and my father has heart problems… and they are with me everyday.”
The restaurant was closed for the night when the fire broke out on the back side of the building. Employees tell Eyewitness News that’s the kitchen.
A mother of an employee rushed to the scene when she heard the news.
“She loves it, the customers are great. She loves coming to work everyday and she is going to be very upset about this,” said mother Kelly Reid.
Firefighters were called to the scene right before midnight and the flames were placed under control about 40 minutes later.
No one was injured.